Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 22,000 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.22% of AZZ worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AZZ by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,129,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AZZ by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. AZZ Inc has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $971.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

