Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 283.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,957 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.11% of Olin worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 40.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,776 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

