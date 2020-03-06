Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,277,000 after acquiring an additional 548,277 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,845,000 after acquiring an additional 690,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 507,354 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 970,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,919,000 after acquiring an additional 611,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $1,787,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $4,689,596.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,986. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

