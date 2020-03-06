Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC opened at $129.75 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.39.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

