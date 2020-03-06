Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,706 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,953,000 after purchasing an additional 436,872 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,630,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UDR by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,403,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,239,000 after purchasing an additional 170,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $51.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.