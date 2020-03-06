Mackay Shields LLC Raises Position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 860.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

HALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $9.66 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $204.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.