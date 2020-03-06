Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $734.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $773.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $732.95. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $638.92 and a 1-year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

