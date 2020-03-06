Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 89.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 3,721.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOLD shares. Citigroup raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

NASDAQ BOLD opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

