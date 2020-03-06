Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.09% of Regal Beloit worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.