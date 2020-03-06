Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after buying an additional 769,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,529,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,780,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.