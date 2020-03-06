Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Ameren by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

AEE opened at $86.05 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

