Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 8.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,325,000 after purchasing an additional 251,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cannae by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Cannae by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

CNNE opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.18. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNNE. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

