9,820 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

NEOG opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $2,089,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,477 shares of company stock worth $8,556,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

