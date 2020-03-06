Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 25,215 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,215 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 3,403.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after buying an additional 589,678 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $11,171,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 314.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 396,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,824.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 303,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Crocs stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

