Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases 74,610 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,610 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,404.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Lanzone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at $54,311.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GoPro Inc has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

GPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

