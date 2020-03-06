20,140 Shares in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Acquired by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 833.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 517,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at $12,764,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,166.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 244,308 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,325,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 242,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,954,000 after buying an additional 111,815 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYT opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra lifted their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.