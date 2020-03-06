Haverford Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $238,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,400,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $166.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.52. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

