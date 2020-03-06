Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pool by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $226.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.27. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $154.16 and a 52 week high of $238.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

