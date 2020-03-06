ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,497 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,336 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $128,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average is $152.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.