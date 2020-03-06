Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Purchased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 72.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

