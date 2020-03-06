Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 23,385 Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,385 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Kraton worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kraton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kraton from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.66. Kraton Corp has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $38.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

