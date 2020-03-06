Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $582,000 Position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 662.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 219,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 199,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in M/I Homes by 3,198.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 96,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $3,379,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.