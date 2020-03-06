Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,476,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,639,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 272,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. ValuEngine cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

ARVN opened at $51.01 on Friday. Arvinas Inc has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.