M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDC opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

