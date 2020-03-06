Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

SUPN stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $957.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUPN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

