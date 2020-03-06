Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,045,000 after acquiring an additional 278,789 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,234,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

