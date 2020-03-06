Comerica Bank Has $620,000 Stock Position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 62,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

JELD stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.65.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

