Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,638 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $35,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Freshpet by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Freshpet by 127.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 46,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $73.67 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

