Fmr LLC Buys 191,826 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,826 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.94% of Umpqua worth $36,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Umpqua by 26.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 240,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Umpqua by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 594,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UMPQ. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

