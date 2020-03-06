White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,061.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.51. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $903.50 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,094.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

