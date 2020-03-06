Fmr LLC Sells 162,616 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,616 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $37,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.85. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

