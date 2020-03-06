Fmr LLC Purchases 854 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $37,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in ViaSat by 6.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ViaSat by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ViaSat by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in ViaSat by 557.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 0.75.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

