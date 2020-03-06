First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $107.10 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $107,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $292.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,324.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.12 and a 200 day moving average of $264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

