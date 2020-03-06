Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $292.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,324.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.