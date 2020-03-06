Fmr LLC Purchases 108,202 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,202 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $38,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 48.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $210,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,388. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

