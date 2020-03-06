Comerica Bank Raises Stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 436,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,860,000 after buying an additional 169,369 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,899,000 after buying an additional 85,912 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 390,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,797,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000,000 after buying an additional 73,830 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $1,241,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,741 shares in the company, valued at $40,321,308.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.87, for a total value of $917,785.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,022,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,519 shares of company stock valued at $24,149,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $225.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.89. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $252.20. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.10.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.