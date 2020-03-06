Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $292.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,324.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.12 and a 200 day moving average of $264.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

