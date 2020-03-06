Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,018 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.60% of Trustmark worth $35,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,454,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after buying an additional 122,967 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Trustmark by 35.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.11. Trustmark Corp has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

