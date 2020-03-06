Fmr LLC Has $34.58 Million Holdings in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,560,674 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Skyline were worth $34,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Skyline by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

SKY stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. Skyline’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $363,420.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $984,948.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,953 shares of company stock worth $4,137,764 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

