Comerica Bank Buys 1,947 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 802.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nutanix by 694.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Nutanix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 429.65%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from to and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 12,142 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $420,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $389,788.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,012. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

