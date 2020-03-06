Fmr LLC Has $36.20 Million Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $36,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

