White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $37,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,283,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,280.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $1,061.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $903.50 and a twelve month high of $1,168.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,094.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

