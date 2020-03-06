Comerica Bank Sells 1,277 Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Caleres worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Caleres by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Caleres stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Caleres Inc has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.