KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,019,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,729 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $34,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 97.7% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 14.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KBH shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on KB Home to $40.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. KB Home has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

