Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

