Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,360,539 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.29% of Continental Resources worth $36,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.16. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

