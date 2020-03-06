Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 420,686 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $19.10 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $996.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

