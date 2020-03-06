Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,792 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.27% of Warrior Met Coal worth $35,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $1,788,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 120.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 92,459 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $1,808,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 290.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 163.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 84,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE:HCC opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $954.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.