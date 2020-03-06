Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Stock Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 921,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $34,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $16,594,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,391,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,643,000 after buying an additional 263,340 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 63.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 153,772 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 207,571.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 93,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 93,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

