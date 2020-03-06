IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.65.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,492,670. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $201.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $196.82 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.